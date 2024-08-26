McLaren driver Norris: “That would be pretty stupid”

Marko: "There are a few things in the pipeline"

In fact, no driver in F1 history has ever made up such a deficit and gone on to become world champion. Nevertheless, time is pressing for Red Bull. "We know roughly where the problems lie," said Marko. "There needs to be more balance in the car, the drivers need more confidence." This would also help to get a better grip on the glaring problems with tire wear in the Dutch dunes. "There are a few things in the pipeline," said the Styrian. "How quickly will they come? In view of this defeat, it's more likely to be yesterday than today."