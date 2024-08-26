Altaussee Kirtag
Celebrity rush: beer tent with party and politics
The Altaussee Kirtag will once again attract thousands of visitors next weekend - during the election campaign, politicians are happy to get up close and personal with guests in the legendary beer tent. "Events like this have the charm of a political alpine pasture," says one political expert.
Beer tents up and down the country attract people with barbecued chicken and hearty music, but no other tent festival attracts party-goers (from all over Austria) like the legendary Altaussee Kirtag. Next weekend, the beer barrels will be tapped again and the party will continue in the traditional fire department beer tent until the festival climax on Monday.
As every year, 20,000 party guests in lederhosen and dirndls are expected, including many celebrities, including politicians. "The politicians are also welcome here, no matter what party color they are," says main organizer Christian Fischer, commander of the Altaussee fire department. "We are a bit proud when we can have a relaxed chat with the Federal Chancellor, for example."
Politicians are also welcome here, regardless of their party affiliation. For them, contact with the public is important.
Christian Fischer, Kommandant der Feuerwehr Altaussee
Bild: FF Altaussee
There is no VIP bonus
However: no one gets a celebrity bonus, not even the head of government, seats are not reserved and there is no VIP area either. Incidentally, this year Karl Nehammer will not be reaching for the beer mug (with water mixture), that much is already known, he will be represented by Minister Susanne Raab.
The Kiritog is the main source of income for the Altaussee fire department every year, with 10,000 hours of voluntary work going into the event. "We can use the proceeds to buy our equipment," reports Fischer.
Such events have the charm of a political alms drive. In any case, the beer tent appearance has to match the personality.
Heinz P. Wassermann, Politikwissenschafter an der Grazer FH Joanneum
Bild: zVg/FH Joanneum
"The charm of a political alms drive"
"Events like this have the charm of a political almighty buoyancy", analyzes political expert Heinz P. Wassermann from the FH Joanneum in Graz in an interview with "Krone". Politicians often act according to the motto: "Not being seen is bad, but so is being seen." According to Wassermann, the appearance in the Altaussee beer tent must match the personality: "I can't imagine Werner Kogler in the Salonsteirer." The "danger of embarrassment" could quickly arise. Incidentally, the Vice-Chancellor is coming to the Kirtag - it will be interesting to see how he dresses.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.