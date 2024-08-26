Celebrity rush: beer tent with party and politics

"The charm of a political alms drive"

"Events like this have the charm of a political almighty buoyancy", analyzes political expert Heinz P. Wassermann from the FH Joanneum in Graz in an interview with "Krone". Politicians often act according to the motto: "Not being seen is bad, but so is being seen." According to Wassermann, the appearance in the Altaussee beer tent must match the personality: "I can't imagine Werner Kogler in the Salonsteirer." The "danger of embarrassment" could quickly arise. Incidentally, the Vice-Chancellor is coming to the Kirtag - it will be interesting to see how he dresses.