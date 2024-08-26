Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

A stir in Amstetten

Prestige project in old coach house becomes a bone of contention

Nachrichten
26.08.2024 13:00

Partners have jumped ship, managing director has resigned: the Amstetten SPÖ is concerned about the development of Quartier A on the site of the former coach house. 

comment0 Kommentare

Two years ago, the plans for the conversion of the Amstettner Remise were presented. The former heart of the railroad town is to become an economic engine again as Quartier A. But little has happened since then, criticizes the SPÖ.

"Saving on a key position"
What's more, with the resignation of the managing director of the responsible Wirtschaftsraum GmbH (WRA), whose position was only advertised for five hours per week, there are fears of a standstill for years to come. "Unfortunately, savings are being made in an important key position," says parliamentary group chairman Helfried Blutsch, who laments the lack of progress: "Important project partners have already withdrawn."


"Repeatedly put in a bad light"
The ÖVP is not prepared to accept this criticism. "The SPÖ repeatedly puts our city in a bad light," says city deputy Markus Brandstetter. The tasks of the head of the WRA, who parted on the best of terms, are also managed by the city for reasons of economic efficiency. "As most of the land areas of the WRA, which consists of 14 municipalities, are located in Amstetten, this is also managed from Amstetten," says Brandstetter, who refuses to speak of a standstill: "Preparatory work for the development has been completed and the infrastructure for the rapid development of the district has been prepared." Furthermore, no partners have withdrawn for the time being, only interested parties. "Talks with potential investors are ongoing," said the deputy mayor.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf