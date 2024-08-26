A stir in Amstetten
Prestige project in old coach house becomes a bone of contention
Partners have jumped ship, managing director has resigned: the Amstetten SPÖ is concerned about the development of Quartier A on the site of the former coach house.
Two years ago, the plans for the conversion of the Amstettner Remise were presented. The former heart of the railroad town is to become an economic engine again as Quartier A. But little has happened since then, criticizes the SPÖ.
"Saving on a key position"
What's more, with the resignation of the managing director of the responsible Wirtschaftsraum GmbH (WRA), whose position was only advertised for five hours per week, there are fears of a standstill for years to come. "Unfortunately, savings are being made in an important key position," says parliamentary group chairman Helfried Blutsch, who laments the lack of progress: "Important project partners have already withdrawn."
"Repeatedly put in a bad light"
The ÖVP is not prepared to accept this criticism. "The SPÖ repeatedly puts our city in a bad light," says city deputy Markus Brandstetter. The tasks of the head of the WRA, who parted on the best of terms, are also managed by the city for reasons of economic efficiency. "As most of the land areas of the WRA, which consists of 14 municipalities, are located in Amstetten, this is also managed from Amstetten," says Brandstetter, who refuses to speak of a standstill: "Preparatory work for the development has been completed and the infrastructure for the rapid development of the district has been prepared." Furthermore, no partners have withdrawn for the time being, only interested parties. "Talks with potential investors are ongoing," said the deputy mayor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.