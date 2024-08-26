Prestige project in old coach house becomes a bone of contention



The ÖVP is not prepared to accept this criticism. "The SPÖ repeatedly puts our city in a bad light," says city deputy Markus Brandstetter. The tasks of the head of the WRA, who parted on the best of terms, are also managed by the city for reasons of economic efficiency. "As most of the land areas of the WRA, which consists of 14 municipalities, are located in Amstetten, this is also managed from Amstetten," says Brandstetter, who refuses to speak of a standstill: "Preparatory work for the development has been completed and the infrastructure for the rapid development of the district has been prepared." Furthermore, no partners have withdrawn for the time being, only interested parties. "Talks with potential investors are ongoing," said the deputy mayor.