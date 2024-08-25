“It’s me”: Solingen attacker turns himself in

Minister: "The one we were really looking for"

With regard to the search in a refugee shelter in Solingen, Interior Minister Herbert Reul said on ARD's "Tagesthemen" shortly before midnight: The raid was part of further information that was used. "But that was not what we wanted. We have been following a hot lead all day, and I can tell you that we successfully closed this hot lead a few minutes ago. The person we were actually looking for all day has been in our custody for a short time."