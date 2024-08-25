Vorteilswelt
Hidden in a backyard

“It’s me”: Solingen attacker turns himself in

Nachrichten
25.08.2024 00:29

The police have arrested a suspect in connection with the knife attack in Solingen. This was confirmed by North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul on Saturday evening on ARD television and spoke of a "real suspect" who had been sought all day.

comment0 Kommentare

There had already been repeated reports of arrests - krone.at reported - which may have involved witnesses or accomplices. There was also a raid on an asylum home.

The "real suspect" finally turned himself in - on Saturday evening to a police patrol, as reported by Der Spiegel. His clothes were dirty and covered in blood.

Arrived from Syria - asylum application 2022
According to the Bild newspaper, the young man said as he approached police officers in the pouring rain: "I'm the one you're looking for." According to the report, he had been hiding in a backyard since the gruesome attack that left three people dead on Friday evening.

According to further German media reports, he is a 26-year-old Syrian named Issa al H., who entered the country in 2022 and has since enjoyed subsidiary protection in Germany. He was not previously known to the security authorities as an Islamist extremist. This information was also confirmed to the German Press Agency.

Minister: "The one we were really looking for"
With regard to the search in a refugee shelter in Solingen, Interior Minister Herbert Reul said on ARD's "Tagesthemen" shortly before midnight: The raid was part of further information that was used. "But that was not what we wanted. We have been following a hot lead all day, and I can tell you that we successfully closed this hot lead a few minutes ago. The person we were actually looking for all day has been in our custody for a short time."

Police raid on an asylum home in Solingen (Bild: EPA)
Police raid on an asylum home in Solingen
(Bild: EPA)

"We also found pieces of evidence"
Reul admitted that it was too early to assess whether the arrest was ultimately a success. "I myself am a little relieved at the moment. I can only tell you that it is now more than just an assumption. Not only have we had a lead on this person, but we have also found evidence."

Three dead, four still in mortal danger
A man - presumably Issa al H., who has now been arrested - had reportedly stabbed bystanders at an anniversary celebration of the city of Solingen in the Bergisches Land region on Friday evening, allegedly aiming the knife at the neck area of his victims. After the bloodbath, he escaped in the commotion. Two men aged 67 and 56 and a 56-year-old woman died. Eight people were injured, some of them seriously - four were still in mortal danger on Saturday. 

The terrorist organization Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack online. The dean of the city of Solingen, Michael Mohr, said at a prayer service: "The city is a different place today than it was yesterday."

Martin Kallinger
Martin Kallinger
