Roglic makes up further ground with stage win

O'Connor lost 46 seconds to Roglic on the mid-mountain stage through the province of Jaen (159 km) in 17th place. The three-time winner of the Tour of Spain was once again in a class of his own in the uphill sprint, relegating the Spanish rider Enric Mas to second place in his 14th Vuelta stage win. However, Roglic is still 3:49 minutes behind O'Connor in the overall classification. Movistar pro Mas is now third, four and a half minutes behind, while Gall is only around a minute down on the Spaniard. The ranking could change significantly on Sunday on the very tough stage through the Sierra Nevada with 4,500 meters of climbing. This will be followed by the first rest day.