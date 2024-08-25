Win a starting place!
Warming up for the women’s run: “It’s important to be there”
The event is taking place for the eleventh time this year. The starting signal will be given on September 14. The "Krone" is giving away starting places.
This year, there are a total of three competitions at Lake Steinbrunn with a length of 4.4 and 8.8 kilometers, which can be completed by running or walking (Nordic walking). Women of all ages and training levels can take part. The event is celebrating its eleventh edition this year. Many participants have been taking part since the first year. "I am delighted that we have managed to create a brand with the Burgenland Women's Run that has become an integral part of the running calendar," says Deputy Governor Astrid Eisenkopf.
Running meetings in the run-up
There are running meetings in the run-up to the event, which are offered by the Feminina women's health centers. Participation is free of charge (information at www.feminina-bgld.at). "Exercise is important and has a wide range of positive effects on health," emphasizes project manager Eva Wutzlhofer-Neusteurer.
Donations to cancer charity
As in the past, one euro of the entry fee per participant will be donated to the Austrian Cancer Aid Burgenland. A new feature of this year's Women's Run is that the starting signal will not be given in the morning, but at 3 pm. After the competitions, it will be possible to enjoy a relaxed end to the day together.
Win a starting place now
The "Krone" is giving away five starting places for the sporting event. You can take part from today, Sunday, on the Facebook page of "Krone Burgenland". Participation is possible until August 27.
