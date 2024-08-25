Warming up for the women’s run: “It’s important to be there”

This year, there are a total of three competitions at Lake Steinbrunn with a length of 4.4 and 8.8 kilometers, which can be completed by running or walking (Nordic walking). Women of all ages and training levels can take part. The event is celebrating its eleventh edition this year. Many participants have been taking part since the first year. "I am delighted that we have managed to create a brand with the Burgenland Women's Run that has become an integral part of the running calendar," says Deputy Governor Astrid Eisenkopf.