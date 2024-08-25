Demand from Tyrol
“One euro per overnight stay for our farmers”
Elmar Monz, Chairman of the Landeck Chamber of Agriculture, has caused a stir with his call for a "tourism euro" for Tyrol's farmers. He wants to use this money to secure area-wide farming.
The "Krone" report about the mountain farming family in Pfunds has obviously not only inspired many readers, but also the chairman of the Landeck Chamber of Agriculture. "It is important that the incredible work of our farmers is made visible more often," says Elmar Monz and reiterates his call to introduce the so-called "tourism euro". One additional euro per overnight stay should go to Tyrolean farmers.
The tourism industry advertises the beautiful landscape, which is basically maintained by the farmers.
Elmar Monz, Obmann der Landwirtschaftskammer Landeck
"The tourism industry advertises the beautiful landscape, which is basically maintained by the farmers. The guests would be willing to contribute something," emphasizes the Landeck farmer boss, referring to a survey in South Tyrol. There, tourists staying overnight were asked about this for two years. The result was that the farmers' work would be worth even more to them, i.e. two euros per night. "My demand is one euro and with 40 million overnight stays in Tyrol, that would be a hefty sum that could be used to positively influence many things."
Mountain farm register as a basis for calculation
For example, the willingness of young people to continue working or to enable quasi-full-time employment during the busy summer period. The mountain farm register, which already exists and provides the "difficulty points" for each farm, should serve as a basis for calculation. In this way, mountain farmers with land in extreme locations could be given more financial support. According to Monz, all Tyrolean farms should receive a basic payment, which could be offset against the tourism tax.
The President of the Austrian Chamber of Agriculture, Josef Moosbrugger, also recently caused a stir with his nationwide demand for an "overnight stay euro", which was naturally met with disapproval by the tourism industry. Perhaps the idea of what the local landscape would look like in ten years' time if it were not constantly cultivated is still missing.
