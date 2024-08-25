“One euro per overnight stay for our farmers”

"The tourism industry advertises the beautiful landscape, which is basically maintained by the farmers. The guests would be willing to contribute something," emphasizes the Landeck farmer boss, referring to a survey in South Tyrol. There, tourists staying overnight were asked about this for two years. The result was that the farmers' work would be worth even more to them, i.e. two euros per night. "My demand is one euro and with 40 million overnight stays in Tyrol, that would be a hefty sum that could be used to positively influence many things."