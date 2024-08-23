Pinzgauer really blossoms in his second home

Mayer will face Liefering with Ried on Saturday (14:30). "It's probably one of the most demanding games we can have in the 2nd division right now," says Jungbullen coach Daniel Beichler. One Bull could now leave his stable. Nicolo Turco has not yet been announced as a cooperation player in Liefering, but according to media reports, AC Milan want to bring the striker to the U23s. It would be a return to his home country for the 20-year-old (13 games, one goal); Salzburg transferred 2.75 million to Juventus Turin in 2023, which now makes Turco a million-dollar flop.