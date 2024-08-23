Regular player in Ried
Pinzgauer really blossoms in his second home
Ried player Jonas Mayer is one of the regulars at the second division club. The Saalfelden native would like to make the leap to the big leagues one day. On Saturday (14.30) he will face Liefering. A million-dollar flop is about to leave the Jungbullen.
Many young Austrian footballers dream of playing in the German Bundesliga or the English Premier League. One of them is Ried kicker Jonas Mayer. The 20-year-old developed well with the Vikings, is now a regular and could use the second division club as a springboard. "Joni is characterized by his resilience. He is a player who gets the best out of every situation, regardless of how difficult the situation is," says coach Maximilian Senft, showering the Saalfelden native with roses.
Mayer still has big plans in his second home (his mother's side of the family lives in Ried and he has been with the club since 2019): "I want to get as much playing time as possible and help the team." In doing so, the Pinzgau native should contribute to the Innviertel club's return to the Bundesliga.
Italian club wants Turco
After three wins at the start, things are looking good. "With our quality, we definitely have what it takes to win the title, in the end it's up to us," emphasizes Mayer, whose favourite club is Bayern Munich. "Unfortunately, my role model, Thiago, is no longer playing. But I'm still trying to learn something from his skills."
Mayer will face Liefering with Ried on Saturday (14:30). "It's probably one of the most demanding games we can have in the 2nd division right now," says Jungbullen coach Daniel Beichler. One Bull could now leave his stable. Nicolo Turco has not yet been announced as a cooperation player in Liefering, but according to media reports, AC Milan want to bring the striker to the U23s. It would be a return to his home country for the 20-year-old (13 games, one goal); Salzburg transferred 2.75 million to Juventus Turin in 2023, which now makes Turco a million-dollar flop.
Alessandro Ciardi is also leaving Salzburg. Turco's 17-year-old compatriot is joining the U23s of Europa League winners Atalanta Bergamo. He played six games in the Bulls' U18 academy.
