Hostages taken
Islamists murdered guards in Russian camp
Prisoners have taken hostages in a Russian penal camp and killed at least one guard. The incident took place during a meeting of a disciplinary commission, the camp administration in the Volgograd region announced on Friday.
At least two attackers are said to have been involved. One of them claimed to be a fighter from the Islamic State terrorist organization. They had taken control of the Russian camp, he said. A video shows guards lying in pools of blood. One man appears to have had his throat cut. Another man sits upright at a door, an attacker holds a knife to his neck. Other footage shows a prison employee with his face covered in blood and his hands tied behind his back.
Here you can see reports on the incident on X.
Demands initially unclear
"While a disciplinary commission was meeting, convicts took guards hostage," the camp administration announced on Friday. There were victims. The hostage-takers' demands were initially unclear. One man said that they were acting without mercy. The action was a response to the mistreatment of Muslim prisoners in the camp. According to media reports, the attackers come from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
Russian security forces were finally able to end the hostage-taking on the same day. The prison camp was stormed and at least one hostage-taker was killed. All hostages were freed during the operation, it was reported.
Attacks in Russia on the rise
Russia's security and intelligence services are currently focusing primarily on the war in Ukraine. Recently, there have been more and more attacks with an Islamist background in the country. In March, for example, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the massacre at a concert hall in Moscow. At least 140 people were killed.
The penal colony in question is located in the city of Surovikino. Around 1,200 men are imprisoned there.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.