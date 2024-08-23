Vorteilswelt
Wild chase

Boy (14) sped off on e-scooter at 90 km/h

Nachrichten
23.08.2024 16:04

Boys used to pimp their mopeds. Today, they apparently do it with e-scooters. A 14-year-old boy roared past baffled police officers on his scooter at a whopping 90 km/h in the Waldviertel. They immediately gave chase ...

The patrol officers were amazed when a youngster on an e-scooter sped past them on a country road in Brand-Nagelberg in the district of Gmünd. What's more, the young rider was "stuck" to the bumper of a car in front of him. The police officers attached themselves to the speeding two-wheeler with their patrol car - and were even more amazed when they looked at the speedometer: "The youngster was traveling at a constant speed of 90 km/h," reported the uniformed officers.

The front brake of the e-scooter was not working and the rear brake had reached its wear limit.

Aus dem Polizeiprotokoll

The patrol eventually managed to stop the speeding driver. During the check, the police discovered that the scooter driver was only 14 years old and did not have a license to drive such a vehicle.

On the other hand, the electric scooter was not even licensed for traffic. No wonder: the rickety vehicle had serious technical defects. It is a miracle that nothing happened during the speeding trip - the boy was reported to the district authority.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
