Boy (14) sped off on e-scooter at 90 km/h

The patrol officers were amazed when a youngster on an e-scooter sped past them on a country road in Brand-Nagelberg in the district of Gmünd. What's more, the young rider was "stuck" to the bumper of a car in front of him. The police officers attached themselves to the speeding two-wheeler with their patrol car - and were even more amazed when they looked at the speedometer: "The youngster was traveling at a constant speed of 90 km/h," reported the uniformed officers.