Carinthia's fine wines
Trippelgut: exquisite viticulture with a special style
The Trippelgut estate near Feldkirchen not only impresses with its award-winning wines, but also with its modern facilities including a restaurant, hotel, seminar rooms and function rooms.
Sixteen years ago, Nikolas Trippel, the son of a lawyer and a banker, decided to dedicate himself to viticulture and planted the first vineyard near Lake Maltschach. Eight years later, the Trippelgut was already shining in modern splendor. Today, the 10.4-hectare estate has around 68,000 vines of different varieties.
Numerous gold awards received
"We see ourselves as a Burgundy winery, as our focus is on Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris and Pinot Noir. But Merlot, Zweigelt, Muskateller and Sauvignon Blanc are also part of our range, and we have received numerous gold awards for the latter," says the 33-year-old. He is one of the few Carinthians to have graduated from viticulture school in Burgenland and learned the winemaking trade.
Trippel, who had previously trained as a chef-waiter, was mainly inspired by wine cellars in Corsica and Bordeaux. "I follow French viticulture, which means longer use of fine yeast and less acidity. The whole process therefore takes a little longer than usual, but the wines also last much longer," says the winemaker, who is also known as "the little Frenchman of Carinthia".
Tens of thousands of bottles are produced every year
Up to 80,000 bottles are bottled each year after being stored in aluminum tanks of between 500 and 5,000 liters or oak barrels. However, a lot has to be done before this can happen. "Every single vine is processed by hand at least twelve times a year. That's a lot of work."
More than 100 upscale restaurants and hotels currently purchase wines from Trippelgut - with deliveries also made to Germany, Luxembourg and Switzerland. Together with his partner Laura, Trippel also runs a restaurant and a hotel on his estate. The estate is also well equipped for seminars and weddings.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.