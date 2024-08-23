Trippelgut: exquisite viticulture with a special style

Numerous gold awards received

"We see ourselves as a Burgundy winery, as our focus is on Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris and Pinot Noir. But Merlot, Zweigelt, Muskateller and Sauvignon Blanc are also part of our range, and we have received numerous gold awards for the latter," says the 33-year-old. He is one of the few Carinthians to have graduated from viticulture school in Burgenland and learned the winemaking trade.