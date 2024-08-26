Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Total image change

The new coffee indulgence

Nachrichten
26.08.2024 15:00

Once the classic stimulant, now hip: coffee has undergone an image change. Business with the beans is booming. Iris Grieshofer, Managing Director of Regio in Marchtrenk (Upper Austria), reveals what this means for Austria's largest roastery.

comment0 Kommentare

Iris Grieshofer drinks between seven and eight espressos a day. "I know that's a lot - my doctor thinks so too," says the Managing Director of the Regio roastery in Marchtrenk with a smile.

For more than ten years, the Linz native has been in charge of the Spar Group's own brand and thus Austria's largest coffee roastery. Her office is a small jewelry box dedicated to the bean: old coffee packs are displayed here, as are curtains sewn by an employee and embroidered with slogans about coffee enjoyment.

4000 tons of roasted coffee were packaged by Spar's own brand in 2023 and have now been given new packaging. (Bild: SPAR/evatrifft)
4000 tons of roasted coffee were packaged by Spar's own brand in 2023 and have now been given new packaging.
(Bild: SPAR/evatrifft)

In the directly adjacent production hall, two roasters and three packaging systems ensure that there is always enough coffee available at the Spar locations in Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Hungary and northern Italy.

"Coffee has become hipper"
Since Grieshofer took over responsibility at Regio at the end of 2013, the market and consumer behavior have changed significantly: "Quality awareness has increased due to all the small roasters and small coffee houses that have opened up," says the 47-year-old. She continues: "Coffee has become hipper. It used to be a bit of a Sunday afternoon with grandma. Today, it's not just the classic stimulant, but also a stimulant."

Regio has given itself a new brand image in recent months. The design of 22 packs has been tinkered with, but the material has also been tweaked to increase recyclability.

Huge price increases for green coffee
"Our bean packs are now completely aluminum-free, we are going completely plastic-free," says Grieshofer, who is also struggling with the price increases for green coffee: "The prices have risen enormously. What we're experiencing right now is crazy. We are doing our best to ensure that the customer doesn't feel the impact."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf