The new coffee indulgence

"Coffee has become hipper"

Since Grieshofer took over responsibility at Regio at the end of 2013, the market and consumer behavior have changed significantly: "Quality awareness has increased due to all the small roasters and small coffee houses that have opened up," says the 47-year-old. She continues: "Coffee has become hipper. It used to be a bit of a Sunday afternoon with grandma. Today, it's not just the classic stimulant, but also a stimulant."