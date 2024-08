Sensation! Hammarberg & Berger defeat Olympic 5.

If they win their group, they would go straight through to the quarter-finals

At the Olympic Games in Paris, Julian Hörl/Alexander Horst were defeated by Evandro/Arthur, and now the Austrians had their revenge, so to speak. This means that the red-white-red youngsters have a good chance of reaching the intermediate round. To do so, the U21 runners-up must finish second or third in Group C after Friday's matches against Italy's Samuele Cottafava/Paolo Nicolai and Norway's Hendrik Mol/Mathias Berntsen. If they win the group, they would go straight through to the quarter-finals.