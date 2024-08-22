19-year-old jewel
Salzburg announces purchase of Liverpool talent
A 19-year-old midfield jewel has arrived at the Bulls. Bobby Clark moves from Anfield Road to the Salzach. Now he gets the shirt number of a player who recently left the club. The "Krone" had already reported on this a few days ago.
A 19-year-old talent will lace up his boots for Salzburg in the future! The Englishman comes from none other than the great Liverpool FC and is considered a hope for the future. The "Krone" already reported on the transfer last Friday, he passed the medical check this week and has now signed a contract until June 30, 2029. The Bulls are likely to have paid over €10 million for Clark. Liverpool are also said to have a sell-on clause of 17.5 percent. Salzburg coach Pep Lijnders knows the midfielder from his time with Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool and is likely to have played an important role in the transfer.
Last season, Clark played five Premier League games and two matches in the Europa League. The jewel is expected to further increase competition in midfield. After all, there are already a lot of players in this position. "Bobby Clark is a highly talented player with enormous potential who will further increase the quality of our squad thanks to his skills. He received a large part of his training at Liverpool FC, where he also played in the first team, so he knows our coach well. This has certainly contributed to our success in bringing Bobby to FC Red Bull Salzburg," said sporting director Bernhard Seonbuchner, delighted with the successful transfer.
"Like Sadio Mane, for example"
The Englishman will be given the number 10 as his shirt number in Salzburg. This was previously worn by Croatian Luka Sucic, who moved to Real Sociedad in La Liga in the summer. "I'm very happy about this career move and can hardly wait to get on the pitch with my new team-mates. For me, it's the perfect jump to the perfect club. At Liverpool, I saw the players that were developed here in Salzburg, such as Sadio Mane or Dominik Szoboszlai, who were a great inspiration for me. And you know what opportunities young players have here. Pep Lijnders, who I know from Liverpool and who is the coach here, also had an influence on my decision," the new signing is quoted as saying by the club.
In sporting terms, Salzburg are on course to enter the new league phase of the Champions League. The Bulls won 2:0 in Lublin at Dynamo Kiev in the play-off (goals by Nene and Kjaergaard) and have the second leg at home next Tuesday. The team from Mozartstadt have the weekend off after they applied to the Bundesliga for more recovery time because of the play-off game. It remains to be seen when the postponed game against Hartberg will take place.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
