Salzburg announces purchase of Liverpool talent

The Englishman will be given the number 10 as his shirt number in Salzburg. This was previously worn by Croatian Luka Sucic, who moved to Real Sociedad in La Liga in the summer. "I'm very happy about this career move and can hardly wait to get on the pitch with my new team-mates. For me, it's the perfect jump to the perfect club. At Liverpool, I saw the players that were developed here in Salzburg, such as Sadio Mane or Dominik Szoboszlai, who were a great inspiration for me. And you know what opportunities young players have here. Pep Lijnders, who I know from Liverpool and who is the coach here, also had an influence on my decision," the new signing is quoted as saying by the club.