Young people show how to do first aid properly

Stations spread throughout the city center

The 19 groups will start at 9 a.m., with the emergency stations spread throughout Feldkirchen's city center. "So if you come across an accident or two during your stay, don't be alarmed, because our young people are not far away and will provide optimum first aid without delay," Pirz is convinced. The award ceremony will follow at 7 p.m. in the Stadtsaal.M. Karner