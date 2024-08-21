Staged accidents
Young people show how to do first aid properly
More than 100 boys and girls will be demonstrating their skills at the regional youth first aid competition in Feldkirchen. The event will be supported by several realistically made-up actors who will mime accident victims.
After ten years, Feldkirchen is once again the venue for the 23rd provincial youth competition in first aid this year. More than 100 boys and girls will be demonstrating their skills in various accident scenarios at different practical stations on August 31 and are sure to impress the visitors.
"Actors with realistic make-up and perfect acting skills will help to make the individual situations look as real as possible," explains Martin Pirz, President of the Carinthian Red Cross.
Stations spread throughout the city center
The 19 groups will start at 9 a.m., with the emergency stations spread throughout Feldkirchen's city center. "So if you come across an accident or two during your stay, don't be alarmed, because our young people are not far away and will provide optimum first aid without delay," Pirz is convinced. The award ceremony will follow at 7 p.m. in the Stadtsaal.M. Karner
