In the heart of the USA
Boston: a city to fall in love with
Boston is always a little overshadowed by New York. However, the friendly and perhaps most European metropolis in the USA has a lot to offer - on land and on water.
Yes, I've been to New York and San Francisco. I've also been to Rome, Paris and Berlin. But this is a declaration of love to Boston, a notoriously underrated metropolis. It has now moved a little closer to Austria - AUA flies non-stop from Vienna to the capital of the US state of Massachusetts up to six times a week.
On my first visit, Ian, the ten-year-old son of friends who live in the city, showed me around Boston. First I had to take him on a swan-shaped boat across the pond in the central city park Boston Common - "It's more for small children, but it's part of the experience." Then the boy turned into a slightly arrogant history teacher who was supposed to teach an unsuspecting schoolgirl something.
The Freedom Trail leads through US history
A trip to Boston is a journey into the heart of US history. The city was at the center of the War of Independence against Great Britain, which led to the Declaration of Independence (1776) and the birth of the United States of America. Accordingly, Ian and I start our tour of the city on the Freedom Trail, which begins in Boston Common. The four-kilometre Freedom Trail connects 16 historical sights. For example, the State House, seat of the Governor of Massachusetts, with its golden dome and the "Sacred Cod". The huge wooden fish hangs in the assembly hall and is a reminder of the once enormous importance of fishing.
Along the Freedom Trail, the route leads to the Granary Burying Ground cemetery, the final resting place of Samuel Adams, among others. Today, one of the region's most popular beers is named after him, one of the co-signatories of the Declaration of Independence. "It tastes great," says Ian, who was once allowed to take a sip from his father's glass and regrets that he is too young to buy one for himself.
Time for a break from history lessons at Quincy Market with the historic Faneuil Hall (1742) and numerous restaurants and stores. Refreshed, we head to the home of Paul Revere. Ian is stunned that I have never heard of the national hero. Every child in Boston knows the poem by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow about Revere's spectacular midnight ride from Boston to Lexington and Concord to warn the inhabitants of the approaching British troops.
Next stop: Old South Meeting House, the scene of the debate that led to the Boston Tea Party in 1773. At that time, Boston citizens threw 342 crates of tea from the British East India Company into the harbor basin in protest against British colonial policy. The oldest building still standing in Boston is the Old State House, built in 1713. It was from its balcony that the first public announcement of the Declaration of Independence was made in Boston.
The typical atmosphere of the metropolis can also be found away from the Freedom Trail in the upscale Back Bay district with its boutiques, art galleries, cafés and the Prudential Center shopping mall. The latter, with its viewing platform at a height of 210 meters, offers a good overview of the city, the River Charles and the harbour with the New England Aquarium, which is well worth seeing.
The Duck Tours, which turn Ian back into the little boy he is, also start at the Prudential Center. On the Duck Tour, participants explore Boston by land and sea in World War II-style amphibious landing craft. Unforgettable fun, or in Ian's words: "Awesome!"
Top universities and the oldest US baseball stadium
The city has much more to offer: great museums, the renowned top universities MIT and Harvard or Fenway Park, the legendary oldest US baseball stadium and home of the Red Sox. The "USS Constitution", the oldest seaworthy warship in the world, is moored in the harbor, with Captain Ian proudly at the helm.
And if you come in the fall, you should also explore the area around Boston. Indian summer" refers not only to the changing color of the leaves on the trees, but also to a period of fine weather like our "Indian summer". Leaves shimmering in red, yellow and orange against the backdrop of a blue sky - it couldn't be more beautiful.
Yes, it was love at first sight between Boston and me. Ian did a great job as a city guide
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.