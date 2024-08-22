Boston: a city to fall in love with

The Freedom Trail leads through US history

A trip to Boston is a journey into the heart of US history. The city was at the center of the War of Independence against Great Britain, which led to the Declaration of Independence (1776) and the birth of the United States of America. Accordingly, Ian and I start our tour of the city on the Freedom Trail, which begins in Boston Common. The four-kilometre Freedom Trail connects 16 historical sights. For example, the State House, seat of the Governor of Massachusetts, with its golden dome and the "Sacred Cod". The huge wooden fish hangs in the assembly hall and is a reminder of the once enormous importance of fishing.