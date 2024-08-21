Vorteilswelt
After marriage breakup with Ben

This megastar now wants to seduce J.Lo

Nachrichten
21.08.2024 11:00

Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on their second wedding anniversary of all days. But the singer will probably not be single for long. Because the next megastar is allegedly already "ready" and is just waiting for the chance to seduce the sexy Latina.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage lasted just two years. On Monday, the singer and actress filed for divorce from the Hollywood star, to whom she was previously engaged in the early 2000s.

Drake wants to seduce J.Lo
But despite the love breakdown, La Lopez probably doesn't have to worry about her relationship status. According to "InTouch", the next megastar is already waiting in the wings.

On her second wedding anniversary, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck. (Bild: www.PPS.at)
On her second wedding anniversary, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.
(Bild: www.PPS.at)

According to the report, Drake, with whom the 55-year-old is said to have had a hot flirtation in 2016, recently expressed his interest in J.Lo. "Of course Drake won't do anything with her while she's still married," explained an insider.

He will only make the first move once the divorce process is over, it is said. "He would never cross that line. But when things are officially over with Ben, he'll be ready and just waiting to show her a good time."

"Certainly not single for long"
The fact that the flirtation with Lopez eight years ago didn't go too far could play into Drake's hands, it is rumored. "Jennifer was always one of Drake's big crushes and he says that what they had all those years ago was incredible."

Rapper Drake is rumored to want to comfort Jennifer Lopez after the marriage breakup. (Bild: Mark J. Terrill / AP / picturedesk.com)
Rapper Drake is rumored to want to comfort Jennifer Lopez after the marriage breakup.
(Bild: Mark J. Terrill / AP / picturedesk.com)

Although the rapper "wasn't asking for more at the time, everyone knew he would have loved dating her seriously". The insider is also certain that J.Lo knew that "Drake was an option", as the 37-year-old had "left enough hints" with friends. 

Drake may have to dress warmly, however, because after Lopez and Affleck's official marriage break-up, men would be lining up for the singer. "She's definitely not going to be single for long," the insider concludes: "And flirting with Drake could be really good for her."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

