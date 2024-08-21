A sticker for the rust bucket

Issuing the inspection sticker was justified

During the trial, he claimed to have checked the car to the best of his knowledge and belief. "I spent about twenty minutes tapping the underbody with a hammer for rust damage, but couldn't find any defects." The car was in tip-top condition. The award of the inspection sticker was justified. He did not know what the owner had done with the car in the following three months. Because when the owner of the Honda Civic was stopped in a traffic check, the rusty exhaust pipe of the vehicle practically fell at the officers' feet.