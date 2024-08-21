Trial in Feldkirch
A sticker for the rust bucket
Accused car mechanic must pay a fine of 10,400 euros.
Where was the accused looking when he inspected the 20-year-old Honda Civic? A legitimate question that was not only asked on Tuesday by the panel of lay judges at the Feldkirch Regional Court, but also by the state's motor vehicle expert, Christian Wolf. According to the public prosecutor, the defendant (51) had knowingly misused his function as a motor vehicle expert by issuing a sticker for the 180,000 kilometer rusty car. Which is why he now has to answer for abuse of authority.
Issuing the inspection sticker was justified
During the trial, he claimed to have checked the car to the best of his knowledge and belief. "I spent about twenty minutes tapping the underbody with a hammer for rust damage, but couldn't find any defects." The car was in tip-top condition. The award of the inspection sticker was justified. He did not know what the owner had done with the car in the following three months. Because when the owner of the Honda Civic was stopped in a traffic check, the rusty exhaust pipe of the vehicle practically fell at the officers' feet.
Not even if I put the vehicle in hydrochloric acid can such rust-through occur within three months.
Kfz-Sachverständiger Christian Wolf
On the lifting platform in the test hall, the whole rust drama on the underbody, such as a rusted-through rear axle, is revealed a little later. Christian Wolf is very clear about the defendant's statements and the actual condition of the car: "Not even if I put the vehicle in hydrochloric acid can rust through like this happen within three months." Shortly afterwards, the presiding judge found the defendant guilty as charged and imposed a partial fine of 10,400 euros. Because the man has no criminal record, his trade license is not revoked.
