After all the hustle and bustle, it’s now time for the rocks

Three years ago on Mallorca

He was already on Mallorca after his first Olympic medal in 2021 and was able to repeat two difficult routes from rock legend Chris Sharma there, climbing over the sea without a belay. "That was the coolest trip I've ever been on - difficult climbing, but also a vacation feeling," he said. He wants to repeat this, climb other routes and discover new ones by boat. After that, he wants to dedicate himself to a "tough project": The "DNA" climbing route in the Verdon Gorge in France.