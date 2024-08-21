Long competition break
After all the hustle and bustle, it’s now time for the rocks
After winning Olympic bronze, climbing star Jakob Schubert will not be competing again this year and will be devoting himself to other projects. In September, the 33-year-old from Innsbruck wants to return to Mallorca and climb free solo over the sea again.
The biggest hustle and bustle after his return from the Olympic Games in Paris with his second bronze medal is over. "I still have a few appointments, but it's not bad. It was a different kind of stress than the competition in Paris," said the Innsbruck native. It had been clear for some time that Schubert would not be competing again this season.
He will devote the rest of the year to rock climbing. "I haven't been out on the rock for over eight months, I've subordinated everything to my big goal of the Olympics - now I'm going deep-water solo climbing again in Mallorca in September. I'm already looking forward to it," says the 33-year-old.
Three years ago on Mallorca
He was already on Mallorca after his first Olympic medal in 2021 and was able to repeat two difficult routes from rock legend Chris Sharma there, climbing over the sea without a belay. "That was the coolest trip I've ever been on - difficult climbing, but also a vacation feeling," he said. He wants to repeat this, climb other routes and discover new ones by boat. After that, he wants to dedicate himself to a "tough project": The "DNA" climbing route in the Verdon Gorge in France.
"It is currently one of only three 9c routes in the world that was opened by Seb Bouin. Adam Ondra also wants to climb it. It's quite possible that we'll try it together," says Jakob. He is then planning a bouldering trip to Switzerland in winter.
Only lead climbing
For the coming season, the most successful sport climber wants to return to artificial walls. "I won't stop climbing competitively, I'll just concentrate more on lead climbing - but that depends on what will be Olympic in 2028."
Incidentally, he hasn't watched the video of his success in Paris yet, preferring to switch off. However, his body did too: on Monday, Jakob climbed again for the first time since his return, and now he has tendinitis in his finger.
