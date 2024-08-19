Vorteilswelt
OBI HIDDEN TALENTS

OBI is looking for hidden talents

Nachrichten
19.08.2024 17:06

True to the motto "HIDDEN TALENTS", OBI is currently on the lookout for apprentices and dual students. With creative campaigns, from the apprentice market to the biggest hide-and-seek game in Austria, the DIY store is showing how cool a job at OBI is and what hidden talents lie dormant in its employees. 

comment0 Kommentare

From July 27 to August 10, the OBI apprentice market took place, in which almost 100 apprentices and dual students from all over Austria independently managed the OBI DIY store in Spittal an der Drau. For two weeks, they took full responsibility for all processes in the store - from organization and sales to team management. This intensive experience is part of OBI's strategy to promote young talent and give them the opportunity to develop their skills in a real working environment.

(Bild: © Nick Rainer | www.nickrainer.com)
(Bild: © Nick Rainer | www.nickrainer.com)

"We know that there is a hidden talent in each of us, just waiting to be discovered. At OBI, we offer our employees the chance to develop their hidden talents and grow in a supportive environment," says Bettina Braun, Regional Head of People & Transformation Austria & Switzerland at OBI. "Our apprentice market is a great opportunity for our young talents to hone their technical skills and social competencies."

Play hide-and-seek and store for free
At the beginning of August, the OBI store in Spittal an der Drau became the stage for Austria's most exciting game of hide-and-seek: "OBI HIDE & WIN". Five brave participants turned the DIY store into a huge playing field and put their hiding skills to the test. Participant Emrah remained undiscovered the longest and was able to enjoy 120 seconds of free shopping, during which he dusted off quite a bit.

(Bild: © Nick Rainer | www.nickrainer.com)
(Bild: © Nick Rainer | www.nickrainer.com)
(Bild: © Nick Rainer | www.nickrainer.com)
(Bild: © Nick Rainer | www.nickrainer.com)

OBI apprentices take on social responsibility
Social responsibility is a top priority at OBI. Numerous initiatives throughout Austria have already been supported in the past as part of various apprentice projects. Once again this year, apprentices and dual students got involved in a good cause at the apprentice market: they painted the premises of the charitable organization RETTET DAS KIND - Kärnten. The proceeds from the tombola at the "OBI HIDE & WIN" also benefited the charitable organization.

Do you also want to become an OBI employee? You can find all information about apprenticeships and dual studies at OBI here: www.obi-jobs.at/hiddentalents

