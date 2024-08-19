OBI is looking for hidden talents

From July 27 to August 10, the OBI apprentice market took place, in which almost 100 apprentices and dual students from all over Austria independently managed the OBI DIY store in Spittal an der Drau. For two weeks, they took full responsibility for all processes in the store - from organization and sales to team management. This intensive experience is part of OBI's strategy to promote young talent and give them the opportunity to develop their skills in a real working environment.