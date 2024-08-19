Vorteilswelt
Pioneer for healthy food

French Michelin-starred chef Michel Guérard has died

Nachrichten
19.08.2024 16:43

The famous French Michelin-starred chef Michel Guérard has died. Guérard was considered one of the pioneers of nouvelle cuisine, a movement that sought to renew French cuisine at the beginning of the 1970s and brought light fare instead of excess to the plates.

Michel Guérard died at the age of 91 on Monday night, as the French news agency AFP reported, citing people close to him. 

Pioneer of light fare
In addition to nouvelle cuisine, which he pioneered together with the great Paul Bocuse, Guérard also promoted diet cuisine, to which he devoted himself from the mid-1970s. Today, a cooking school for healthy eating bears his name.

Master chefs of French cuisine among themselves: Paul Bocuse, pastry chef Gaston Lenotre, Roger Verge and Michel Guerard in Paris in 1976 (from left to right)
Master chefs of French cuisine among themselves: Paul Bocuse, pastry chef Gaston Lenotre, Roger Verge and Michel Guerard in Paris in 1976 (from left to right)
(Bild: AFP)

Guérard was born on 27 March 1933 in a small town around 60 kilometers from Paris, the son of a butcher. In 1950, he began an apprenticeship as a pastry chef. Just a few years later, at the age of just 25, he was crowned the best pastry chef in France.

Michel Guérard and his culinary students
Michel Guérard and his culinary students
(Bild: AFP)

After supplying trendy Parisian establishments with his creations, Guérard founded his Pot-au-feu restaurant not far from Paris in 1965. He later moved to the southwest of the country. His restaurant Les Prés d "Eugénie there has been awarded three Michelin stars since 1977.

