Pioneer for healthy food
French Michelin-starred chef Michel Guérard has died
The famous French Michelin-starred chef Michel Guérard has died. Guérard was considered one of the pioneers of nouvelle cuisine, a movement that sought to renew French cuisine at the beginning of the 1970s and brought light fare instead of excess to the plates.
Michel Guérard died at the age of 91 on Monday night, as the French news agency AFP reported, citing people close to him.
Pioneer of light fare
In addition to nouvelle cuisine, which he pioneered together with the great Paul Bocuse, Guérard also promoted diet cuisine, to which he devoted himself from the mid-1970s. Today, a cooking school for healthy eating bears his name.
Guérard was born on 27 March 1933 in a small town around 60 kilometers from Paris, the son of a butcher. In 1950, he began an apprenticeship as a pastry chef. Just a few years later, at the age of just 25, he was crowned the best pastry chef in France.
After supplying trendy Parisian establishments with his creations, Guérard founded his Pot-au-feu restaurant not far from Paris in 1965. He later moved to the southwest of the country. His restaurant Les Prés d "Eugénie there has been awarded three Michelin stars since 1977.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.