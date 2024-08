James Morrison swept the audience off their feet

No wonder this concert swept the audience off their feet, as the multi-instrumentalist (in addition to trumpet, James Morrison also plays trombone, euphonium, flugelhorn, saxophone, piano and probably any other instrument you put in his hand) promised "All of me" right from the start. And he kept this promise right up to the last and vehemently demanded encore - from standards such as Duke Ellington's "Caravan" and George Bassman's "I'm Getting Sentimental Over You", to classics by Louis Armstrong (all in the maestro's original arrangements, of course) to bebop, traditionals and finally his own compositions, which impressively demonstrated Morrison's diverse skills.