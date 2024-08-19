Assassin killed
Hamas claims responsibility for attempted attack in Tel Aviv
An explosive device detonated in a man's rucksack on the street in Tel Aviv on Sunday. The suspected attacker was killed and an e-scooter driver was injured. Hamas has since claimed responsibility for the attempted attack.
The Izzedin al-Qassam Brigades announced on Monday that the attack had been published together with Islamic Jihad. The Israeli authorities confirmed an attack. A "powerful explosive device" had detonated in the south of the coastal city, the police and the Shin Bet domestic intelligence service said.
The target of the attack could have been a nearby synagogue. If the explosion had occurred just a few meters away, "we would have woken up to a huge catastrophe", said a police spokesperson. The police did not initially comment on the identity of the deceased suspect. The public broadcaster Kan reported that he was a Palestinian from Nablus in the West Bank.
Heightened alert
On Sunday evening, the exact background was initially unclear. The security forces in the greater Tel Aviv area were put on heightened alert. "We call on citizens to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious person or object to the police," it said.
There have been repeated serious attacks by Palestinians in the city in the past. The police announced on Sunday that they were investigating in all directions.
