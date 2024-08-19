Putin’s bloodhound: cybertruck as propaganda tank

This is where the Cybertruck should really fight

In this respect, the armed cybertruck is hardly fighting on the battlefield, but rather in a propaganda war against the West. The question is: how did Kadyrov get the Tesla? After all, he was subject to tough sanctions that were supposed to make it impossible for him to get his hands on a Western vehicle. He seems to want to give the impression that Tesla boss Elon Musk personally gave him the Cybertruck: "Elon, thank you! I express my sincere gratitude to Elon Musk! This is of course the most powerful genius of our time and a specialist. A great man!"