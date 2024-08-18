Dark clouds over KTM: “Felt like a snail!”

Brad Binder finished in fifth place, but admitted openly after the finish: "This position looks better than the gap to the top. 18 seconds is a massive gap. We still have a lot of work ahead of us." The South African is actually a Spielberg specialist, fifth place is his third worst result in seven starts in an Austrian Grand Prix. He gave free rein to his frustration about his "blunt" weapon in the duel against Marc Márquez's Ducati: "I felt like a snail."