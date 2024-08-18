Sinner: “I needed a lot of mental strength”

Rune also in the semi-finals

In the second semi-final, the organizers still have an iron in the fire with Frances Tiafoe. The US American benefited from Poland's Hubert Hurkacz retiring at 6:3 due to a calf injury. Hurkacz had undergone surgery on his meniscus in mid-July and did not appear to be at full strength. The victory was a small anniversary for Tiafoe, it was his 200th on the tour. He will now play Holger Rune from Denmark, who defeated Jack Draper from Great Britain 6:4, 6:2.