Successful revenge
Sinner: “I needed a lot of mental strength”
Jannik Sinner not only qualified for the semi-finals at the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati on Saturday, but also got his revenge on Andrej Rublev. The world number one defeated the Russian 4:6, 7:5, 6:4 in very windy conditions. The previous week, Sinner had lost to Rublev in the Montreal quarter-finals. In the final round, the Italian will face Alexander Zverev, who also had a lot of trouble against Ben Shelton (USA), winning 3-6, 7-6(3), 7-5.
"I needed a lot of mental strength today," admitted Sinner, who also made 44 unforced errors due to the stormy conditions. "The conditions were very tough, I'm happy to be in the semi-finals." Sinner was the first player to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin last week and is now hoping to win his third Masters 1000 title and his first title since Halle last June.
After him, Zverev, whose match against Shelton was interrupted several times due to rain, made it to the Cincy semi-finals for the third time in a row. It was particularly unpleasant for Zverev that there were two interruptions at 3-4 and 4-5 in the deciding set before his serve. "That's not easy. You want to be in rhythm and that takes you out of your comfort zone," explained the 27-year-old German.
Rune also in the semi-finals
In the second semi-final, the organizers still have an iron in the fire with Frances Tiafoe. The US American benefited from Poland's Hubert Hurkacz retiring at 6:3 due to a calf injury. Hurkacz had undergone surgery on his meniscus in mid-July and did not appear to be at full strength. The victory was a small anniversary for Tiafoe, it was his 200th on the tour. He will now play Holger Rune from Denmark, who defeated Jack Draper from Great Britain 6:4, 6:2.
Like the women's tournament at the same venue, the tournament will not be decided until Monday, when the finals have been scheduled. In the women's singles, top seed Iga Swiatek stopped the run of 17-year-old Russian Mirra Andreyeva 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. She will now face Aryna Sabalenka (BLR-3). Jessica Pegula (USA-6) and Paula Badosa (ESP) will meet in the second semi-final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
