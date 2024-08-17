Referee frustration again
Pacult’s Klagenfurt angry: “He gives a hand for that?”
You can read what the teams had to say after the clashes between GAK and FC Blau-Weiß Linz as well as SK Austria Klagenfurt and SK Sturm Graz HERE!
Peter Pacult (Klagenfurt coach): "We more than challenged the reigning champions with an excellent performance. We had more opportunities to take the lead, I don't know whether Straudi's chance was preceded by a foul. The fact that Cvetko couldn't convert the penalty is bitter because we also conceded the 0:1 on the counter-attack. Unfortunately, we can't buy anything from the good performance and the good gossip after coming away empty-handed."
Christian Ilzer (Sturm coach): "In the end, the result is what counts today. We'll take that with us and be happy about it. It was a very, very strong Austria, who played a great game, especially in terms of fighting spirit and passion, were closer to 1-0 than us for long periods of the game, but we still managed to win the game at the end. That's also quality, even if there was a fair amount of luck involved today. Kjell Scherpen was the key today, we are aware of that. It's also clear that Austria Klagenfurt deserved something. If Klagenfurt had taken the lead, it would have been difficult to correct today."
On the penalty situations: "The first was an 'unfortunate penalty', the second situation can be seen in a similar light. I'm not going to get involved in the interpretation of the handball rule, I don't have a clue."
Simon Straudi (Klagenfurt defender): "It's the worst feeling you can have in soccer. Soccer can be that horrible. We didn't concede anything, unfortunately we didn't create any chances up front. Then you get punished against such a top team."
On the foul situation in the penalty area when he was pushed: "Anyone who plays soccer knows what it's like when you lunge and are on one leg and then get pushed. You can give it. I'm no longer familiar with the rule."
On the Sturm penalty: "That was very surprising. Nobody from Sturm complained, we thought it would continue as normal. Then the referee goes off, I didn't know why either. And he shakes hands for that?"
Gernot Messner (GAK coach): "It was similar to against WSG in that we were too inconsistent with the ball in the final third. The last pass and the last cross were too imprecise, we didn't have enough confidence. Against the ball, you get a goal through Ronivaldo's individual quality and a deflected free-kick, which would otherwise actually fly to the corner flag. But basically we knew that we had enough space with the ball. That's why we changed the system, brought on fresh players and moved much better between the lines. In the end, we mourn the two points we lost."
Gerald Scheiblehner (BW coach): "We played a very good game in the first half and rewarded ourselves with goals. Then you go into half-time with a 2-0 lead and there wasn't really a period of pressure with scoring chances until 2-1. Then we obstructed ourselves in an aerial duel, which resulted in the 1-2. The team then threw everything into it, but GAK are very strong at home, very dynamic and have a great crowd. We put up a fight, but we still got the 2:2. GAK have quality and a great crowd and if you get a point here as blue and white, then we're happy, anything else would be out of place."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
