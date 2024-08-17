Pacult’s Klagenfurt angry: “He gives a hand for that?”

Christian Ilzer (Sturm coach): "In the end, the result is what counts today. We'll take that with us and be happy about it. It was a very, very strong Austria, who played a great game, especially in terms of fighting spirit and passion, were closer to 1-0 than us for long periods of the game, but we still managed to win the game at the end. That's also quality, even if there was a fair amount of luck involved today. Kjell Scherpen was the key today, we are aware of that. It's also clear that Austria Klagenfurt deserved something. If Klagenfurt had taken the lead, it would have been difficult to correct today."

On the penalty situations: "The first was an 'unfortunate penalty', the second situation can be seen in a similar light. I'm not going to get involved in the interpretation of the handball rule, I don't have a clue."