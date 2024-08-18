Premier League opener
“EURO, Copa and Olympics made it challenging”
Kick-off in the Premier League! Before Oliver Glasner and Crystal Palace kick off the new season in the world's most expensive soccer league on Sunday with the small London derby at FC Brentford, the 49-year-old successful coach took the time for a detailed phone call with the "Krone".
"Krone": Mr. Glasner, thank you for calling me back!
Oliver Glasner: Sorry that it's a little later than we agreed, but I've just been on the phone for a while with the sports director. There's a lot going on - boah!
Because of the kick-off on Sunday with the small London derby at FC Brenford?
No, squad policy and players are even bigger issues for us at the moment.
There's talk that Crystal Palace could lose their second star striker in Eberechi Eze. Conversely, your ex-Frankfurt striker Filip Kostic could come from Juventus.
There are so many rumors. We don't want to comment on that. The squad is in very good shape. But the transfer window is still open for another two weeks - and anything is possible.
Sounds like you're happy with your 435 million squad, even though 23 million of the 53 million FC Bayern paid for Michael Oliseh is still on the books.
I am too!
And how happy were you when Uli Hoeneß recently told you that you absolutely wanted to accept his offer to become Bayern coach?
I have no comment on that.
And what is your opinion on the very first pre-season preparation in London?
The EURO, the Copa América and the Olympics made everything very challenging. We had four players in the EURO final with England, two in the Copa America final with Colombia and one in the Olympic final. As a result, I had a full squad for the first time last Wednesday. So players at different fitness levels. That's tricky. Not everyone is able to play over 90 minutes in Brentford.
After the upswing under you in the spring, which culminated in 10th place, Crystal Palace are now even considered by some to be contenders for a European Cup place.
West Ham finished ninth last season and invested 200 million. That shows what's going on in England at the moment. There is no target for us in terms of a final position. We want to continue on the path we've started, but we know that it won't always be a steep uphill climb.
Does "we" also mean the club owners?
Yes, especially as Crystal Palace have never been better than tenth. On top of that, we have invested a transfer surplus of 23 million and not a hundred. I'm almost more ambitious with my own targets than the management. But I don't expect us to play the whole season like we did at the end of last season, when we won six of our last seven games. Because then we would get 100 points and be champions. The aim is for us to keep improving.
You always set lots of small goals in order to achieve a big one at the end. Is it about conceding a defined number of goals less than the year before or scoring more?
That's true in principle. I analyze the league, look at what goals and goals conceded are necessary for certain placings. That's important for putting together the squad. But another issue at the moment is that we never conceded a goal in preparation and conceded 58 goals last season. That has to improve without compromising our offense. We also need to replace Olise collectively.
What needs to happen for you to be satisfied in the end?
I don't quite know yet, as I can't predict what will happen on the transfer market.
And who are the title favorites?
They are the same as last year: Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.
