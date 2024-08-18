“EURO, Copa and Olympics made it challenging”

Yes, especially as Crystal Palace have never been better than tenth. On top of that, we have invested a transfer surplus of 23 million and not a hundred. I'm almost more ambitious with my own targets than the management. But I don't expect us to play the whole season like we did at the end of last season, when we won six of our last seven games. Because then we would get 100 points and be champions. The aim is for us to keep improving.