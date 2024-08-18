How best to protect electronics from lightning

Play it safe

However, Schulz's warning does not mean that you have to leave everything where it is when the weather lights up. But: "If the thunderstorm is approaching quickly or is already very close, you should play it safe," agrees GeoSphere Austria meteorologist Christian Ortner. In open fields, you should seek shelter in hollows or crouch down on the ground and put your feet up. Free-standing trees should be avoided, as should forests.