Calls for a new strategy
Expert: “Terror scene in the country due to proximity to the Balkans”
Following the thwarted terrorist attacks in Vienna at a Taylor Swift concert, the security situation in Austria remains tense. Terrorism expert Nicolas Stockhammer, on the worrying development: "There is a jihadist scene that is becoming increasingly dangerous and younger."
But how present is this scene in Austria specifically? "Yes, there is of course a scene throughout Europe and in Austria too," Stockhammer confirms. The proximity to the Balkans is particularly noticeable. "We keep seeing a group of people with ethnic roots here, for example in North Macedonia. The attacker in Vienna had these roots. The main suspect in the Taylor Swift case also has ethnic roots - he comes from Albania." This illustrates how important it is to take ethnic and cultural contexts into account when analyzing extremist networks.
The advantage of the Balkanlage
Despite these challenges, Stockhammer sees the situation as advantageous for Austria. "The Balkan facility can be seen as an advantage in the security policy context. We have good information about events in the Balkans, about actors and structures." The proximity to the Balkans has proven useful, as Austria maintains close cooperation with international partners in order to collect and exchange relevant information. This cooperation is crucial in order to obtain a comprehensive picture of the threat situation. The security situation in Europe presents Austria with major challenges, especially when it comes to monitoring and combating terrorism.
Terrorism has many faces
"The brutality and determination of the perpetrators is alarming," explains Stockhammer. "They show how far radicalized individuals are prepared to go to put their ideologies into practice. We must remain vigilant," warns Stockhammer. "The threat of terrorism has not disappeared just because we were able to thwart these attacks. It requires constant efforts, both at national and international level, to ensure the security of our society."
The challenges of surveillance
Experts are calling for more intensive surveillance of radicalized individuals and the promotion of prevention programmes to prevent further radicalization. "We need a holistic strategy that includes both preventative measures and harsh repression," Stockhammer demands. "This is the only way we can effectively counter this threat."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
