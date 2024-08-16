Expert: “Terror scene in the country due to proximity to the Balkans”

But how present is this scene in Austria specifically? "Yes, there is of course a scene throughout Europe and in Austria too," Stockhammer confirms. The proximity to the Balkans is particularly noticeable. "We keep seeing a group of people with ethnic roots here, for example in North Macedonia. The attacker in Vienna had these roots. The main suspect in the Taylor Swift case also has ethnic roots - he comes from Albania." This illustrates how important it is to take ethnic and cultural contexts into account when analyzing extremist networks.