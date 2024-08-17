Here in the ticker
MotoGP in Spielberg: Qualifying LIVE from 10.50am
With a thrilling World Championship duel, KTM riders in the lead and a possible rain race, the MotoGP will be held in Spielberg this weekend. At the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday (14:00/live in the sportkrone.at ticker), world championship leader Jorge Martin and defending champion Francesco Bagnaia will duel, with the Spaniard only three points ahead of his Italian Ducati colleague at the halfway point of the season. In Moto3, Jakob Rosenthaler, an Austrian, will also celebrate his world championship debut.
In the premier motorcycle class, the KTM racing team from Upper Austria is hoping to make a statement again at its home round at the Red Bull Ring. "The anticipation for the home race is rising to the moon. There will be a lot of KTM fans there again, we want to please them with special results," said KTM team manager Francesco Guidotti in an APA interview.
KTM rider Binder finished second last year
Last year, South African Brad Binder narrowly missed out on victory in Styria, finishing second in both the main race and the sprint the day before. Two seasons ago, Australian Jack Miller, the second works rider of the orange racing team from Mattighofen, also finished third on the Spielberg podium. In 2021, Binder triumphed spectacularly in a wet race on dry tires. "Why not again?" asked Guidotti and laughed.
The forecast for the weekend in the Mur Valley is anything but sunny, with a 50 percent chance of rain on Sunday. Last year, more than 90,000 spectators made the pilgrimage to the track on race Sunday, and similar numbers can be expected this year. A wet surface would also increase the likelihood of an end to Ducati's dominance, at least in the short term. Double world champion Bagnaia has won in Styria in the last two years, and this season the GP winner has been on a Ducati in eight out of ten races.
Most recently, Enea Bastianini was the first rider not named Bagnaia or Martin to win at Silverstone. The Italian, nicknamed "La Bestia", could also have a say in the title fight with a deficit of 49 points. Behind him, superstar Marc Marquez (-62 points), another Ducati rider, still has an outside chance; the eight-time motorcycle world champion from Spain is hoping for his first GP victory in 1,029 days on Sunday.
Here is the championship standings:
After a strong start to the season, the KTM riders are once again fighting for the title of "best of the rest". Binder ranks seventh in the world championship, one position behind KTM super talent Pedro Acosta. "We have to remain realistic," emphasized Guidotti ahead of the home race, as there has been a slight phase of weakness recently. "Rookie" Acosta - the 20-year-old Spaniard will switch from the GasGas team to the KTM Red Bull factory team next season - has already achieved good results in Spielberg as a teenager.
Jakob Rosenthaler is also hoping for such a result. The 18-year-old from Upper Austria is celebrating his debut in the Moto3 class in front of his home crowd thanks to a wildcard. The rider from Linz will line up on a KTM in Husqvarna colors for the German IntactGP team and will also be allowed to compete in Misano in September. "I'm very happy, because it was always my goal to move up to the Moto3 World Championship. My first Grand Prix should be an important step in this direction," said Rosenthaler in a press release. This will make him the first home rider in the motorcycle world championship for three years, when Maximilian Kofler also took part in Moto3.
