MotoGP in Spielberg: Qualifying LIVE from 10.50am

Jakob Rosenthaler is also hoping for such a result. The 18-year-old from Upper Austria is celebrating his debut in the Moto3 class in front of his home crowd thanks to a wildcard. The rider from Linz will line up on a KTM in Husqvarna colors for the German IntactGP team and will also be allowed to compete in Misano in September. "I'm very happy, because it was always my goal to move up to the Moto3 World Championship. My first Grand Prix should be an important step in this direction," said Rosenthaler in a press release. This will make him the first home rider in the motorcycle world championship for three years, when Maximilian Kofler also took part in Moto3.