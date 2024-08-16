Salzburg have landed top talent from Liverpool

We are talking about Bobby Clark. The 19-year-old Liverpool player is seen as a promise for the future and has already had a taste of Premier League football. Last season, he made five appearances in England's top division under former Reds coach Jürgen Klopp and made a total of 14 appearances for Liverpool's first team. The midfield jewel only signed a contract with the traditional club until 2028 in December last year, but he is unlikely to fulfill it. Clark is on the verge of signing for Salzburg. And the Bulls will dig deep into their pockets for the England U20 team player, reportedly paying over €10 million for him. Liverpool are also likely to have secured a sell-on clause of 17.5 percent.