Transfer about to be completed
Salzburg have landed top talent from Liverpool
The Bulls are on the verge of signing a 19-year-old midfield jewel. Liverpool player Bobby Clark is set to move to Salzburg and strengthen coach Pep Lijnders' team. The Englishman is likely to cost the Mozartstädter over ten million euros.
Now it's happening! Salzburg kept a very low profile on the transfer market for a long time, only signing two players in the summer - goalkeeper and neo-captain Janis Blaswich and Takumu Kawamura, who is currently injured. But now the Austrian runners-up have a really big fish on the line, a super talent is said to be on the verge of joining the Bulls
We are talking about Bobby Clark. The 19-year-old Liverpool player is seen as a promise for the future and has already had a taste of Premier League football. Last season, he made five appearances in England's top division under former Reds coach Jürgen Klopp and made a total of 14 appearances for Liverpool's first team. The midfield jewel only signed a contract with the traditional club until 2028 in December last year, but he is unlikely to fulfill it. Clark is on the verge of signing for Salzburg. And the Bulls will dig deep into their pockets for the England U20 team player, reportedly paying over €10 million for him. Liverpool are also likely to have secured a sell-on clause of 17.5 percent.
Salzburg coach Pep Lijnders definitely played an important role in the upcoming transfer. The Dutchman knows Clark from his time with the "Reds" and has often emphasized since taking office in the city of Mozart that he loves working with young talents.
On the sporting side: After the 3:3 in the third Champions League qualifying round at Twente on Tuesday, it's back to the drawing board for the Bulls. The next top match is already scheduled for tomorrow (19:30), when Oscar Gloukh and Co. face LASK.
Respect for the Linzers
With the first leg of the play-off for the premier class against Dynamo Kiev already scheduled for Wednesday, it is quite possible that Lijnders will once again start the rotation machine at the Stahlstädter. However, the Bulls coach will not underestimate Linz, who recently lost to Altach: "They have a number of really good players who will certainly make life very difficult for us.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
