Streaming
RTL+ increases some prices and introduces advertising tariff
The streaming service RTL+ is introducing a new, cheaper tariff with more advertising and is also increasing some of the prices in its tariff model. According to RTL Germany, the new price structure applies to new customers - nothing will change for existing customers.
There are four options to choose from: There is still a free-access area, plus the new "Basic" tariff with advertising for €5.99 per month. In addition, there is the "Premium" area with more content, which has been increased from 6.99 euros to 8.99 euros. And users can still book the "Max" area with extended options for 12.99 euros (previously 9.99 euros and 12.99 euros from the fourth month). There will be discounts for annual subscriptions.
The previous "Family" tariff, which allows four devices to stream simultaneously (€14.99 and €18.99 from the fourth month), will be discontinued for new customers. According to RTL, there will be no changes to the cooperation with Deutsche Telekom and its MagentaTV offer, which allows customers to subscribe to several streaming services (including RTL+) in one package.
Nine million subscribers targeted
For the listed TV group RTL, based in Luxembourg, the German streaming service is a key area for growth in the coming years. By 2026, it wants to have reached around nine million paying subscribers with its streaming services in Germany, Hungary and France and generate streaming revenue of around 750 million euros. By then, the streaming business, in which the Group is investing heavily, should also be profitable. The German streaming service RTL+ has around 5.6 million paying subscribers.
Advertising subscriptions on the rise
In the global streaming market, it has been evident for years that platforms are introducing advertising rates in addition to pure subscription models without advertising in order to appeal to a wider audience. These advertising models are either free or cheaper than other tariffs, but viewers see advertising at the beginning or in the middle of series and films. The advertising market is an important source of revenue for TV and streaming companies.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
