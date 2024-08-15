World-class wakeboarders are in the wedding sandwich

Jetlake comeback with aces from the world's elite

For Kastner, however, it is above all the brilliant comeback that should catapult the Jetlake back into the scene. In fact, the water at the sportiest of Feldkirchen's five swimming lakes is set to boil again in the future. Thanks to the newly created event location, party atmosphere and the spectacular flips, slides and rails of the wakeboarders. Today and tomorrow, local hero Mariella Flemme - the 19-year-old from Ottensheim won bronze at this year's European Championships - will be guaranteeing this as the number two in the women's world rankings, as will the number one in the men's world rankings, German Florian Weiherer.