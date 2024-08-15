Vorteilswelt
At Jetlake Feldkirchen

World-class wakeboarders are in the wedding sandwich

Nachrichten
15.08.2024 13:00

Halli-Galli at the Jetlake in Feldkirchen! The world's No. 1 men have signed up for the 3-Star-Cable-Worldtour-Event on Thursday and Friday - and the No. 2 women, with the spectacular event at the top location being held in a sandwich between two weddings.

comment0 Kommentare

The Jetlake Feldkirchen will provide a spectacular bang in Austria's largest water park, when the location of the 2005 European Cable Championships and the 2006 World Championships returns to the international calendar on Thursday and Friday, not only with world-class sport: Also with a sandy beach, the DJ Möstl and DJ Gravis and the afterparty in the event location "See". Incidentally, an atmospheric wedding ceremony took place on Wednesday in its elegant ambience. And another one is planned for Saturday.

5000 euros in prize money
"That means a little more stress and a little less sleep for us," says organizer and ex-wakeboard pro Stefan Kastner about his wakeboarding spectacle, which is virtually embedded in a wedding sandwich. The international 3-star event, which is endowed with 5000 euros in prize money and 400 ranking points, is also an important qualification criterion for the aces for next year's World Games.

The wakeboarders provide spectacular action (Bild: © Marc Hiedl | Dropit.fm)
The wakeboarders provide spectacular action
(Bild: © Marc Hiedl | Dropit.fm)

Jetlake comeback with aces from the world's elite
For Kastner, however, it is above all the brilliant comeback that should catapult the Jetlake back into the scene. In fact, the water at the sportiest of Feldkirchen's five swimming lakes is set to boil again in the future. Thanks to the newly created event location, party atmosphere and the spectacular flips, slides and rails of the wakeboarders. Today and tomorrow, local hero Mariella Flemme - the 19-year-old from Ottensheim won bronze at this year's European Championships - will be guaranteeing this as the number two in the women's world rankings, as will the number one in the men's world rankings, German Florian Weiherer.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Georg Leblhuber
Georg Leblhuber
