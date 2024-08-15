At Jetlake Feldkirchen
World-class wakeboarders are in the wedding sandwich
Halli-Galli at the Jetlake in Feldkirchen! The world's No. 1 men have signed up for the 3-Star-Cable-Worldtour-Event on Thursday and Friday - and the No. 2 women, with the spectacular event at the top location being held in a sandwich between two weddings.
The Jetlake Feldkirchen will provide a spectacular bang in Austria's largest water park, when the location of the 2005 European Cable Championships and the 2006 World Championships returns to the international calendar on Thursday and Friday, not only with world-class sport: Also with a sandy beach, the DJ Möstl and DJ Gravis and the afterparty in the event location "See". Incidentally, an atmospheric wedding ceremony took place on Wednesday in its elegant ambience. And another one is planned for Saturday.
5000 euros in prize money
"That means a little more stress and a little less sleep for us," says organizer and ex-wakeboard pro Stefan Kastner about his wakeboarding spectacle, which is virtually embedded in a wedding sandwich. The international 3-star event, which is endowed with 5000 euros in prize money and 400 ranking points, is also an important qualification criterion for the aces for next year's World Games.
Jetlake comeback with aces from the world's elite
For Kastner, however, it is above all the brilliant comeback that should catapult the Jetlake back into the scene. In fact, the water at the sportiest of Feldkirchen's five swimming lakes is set to boil again in the future. Thanks to the newly created event location, party atmosphere and the spectacular flips, slides and rails of the wakeboarders. Today and tomorrow, local hero Mariella Flemme - the 19-year-old from Ottensheim won bronze at this year's European Championships - will be guaranteeing this as the number two in the women's world rankings, as will the number one in the men's world rankings, German Florian Weiherer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.