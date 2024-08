Car driver (24) crashes into two bikers

Seriously injured after collision

The two motorcyclists, a 57-year-old Austrian man and a 53-year-old Austrian woman, crashed as a result of the collision and suffered serious injuries. After first aid, the two injured persons were taken to the hospital in St. Johann i. T. by rescue helicopter and ambulance. The driver of the car remained uninjured. The Felbertauernstraße was closed in both directions for the duration of the accident investigation and clean-up work.