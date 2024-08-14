Hustle and bustle during the storm:
Celebration in the castle and departure from Gleisdorf
Sturm's double winners were honored by the state leadership. The Blackies' second division team had to relocate after a negative stadium commission. The match between Salzburg and Hartberg was postponed indefinitely.
After the derby win against Hartberg, Christian Ilzer and his Sturm double winners marched into the orangery of Graz Castle in high spirits. There, Christopher Drexler and Anton Lang took the opportunity to honor the Blackies for their top season (champions, cup winners, entry into the Champions League): "Styria is proud of you," said the governor, who had unpacked his black and white tie. The Sturm players were presented with exquisite wines and Arzberger Stollen cheese.
Drexler took a swipe at Sturm boss Christian Jauk ("26 years ago we had the most modern stadium for the first double, this year we did it despite having the worst infrastructure"): "The state will certainly contribute to the infrastructure, but we have to wait for the city's decision."
Carinthia's governor Peter Kaiser, whom the Sturm bosses had visited in Klagenfurt prior to their visit to Graz Castle for the Champions League, has everything on track: Carinthia is looking forward to Sturm's Champions League guest matches - 21,000 season tickets for the European Cup highlights have already been sold!
Sturm also has problems with its home ground one floor below: Following the negative commission in Gleisdorf, Sturm II will have to make way with their second league fixtures. The derby against Kapfenberg will take place in Wolfsberg on Saturday (20). However, every effort will be made to renovate the pitch in Gleisdorf and play at the Solar Stadium again soon.
PS: Hartberg's away game against Salzburg on August 24 will be postponed, as the Bulls had requested before the Champions League play-off second leg against Kiev.
