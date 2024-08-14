Better support for schools in hot spots

Specifically, she has set her sights on 24 hotspot schools - a term that the responsible state councillor Barbara Schöbi-Fink did not want to hear at all in a recent state parliament session. She prefers to speak of "schools with special challenges". However, Gamon does not want to spend much time discussing terminology. For her, one thing is clear: "We must support these schools with the necessary resources and strengthen these school locations in coordination with the federal government."