Stage for the soccer stars of tomorrow

Curtain up for the stars of tomorrow! The Next Generation Trophy will take place in Salzburg for the 15th time from Thursday to Saturday. The Red Bull Academy is the venue for Europe's most prestigious U16 tournament, and the list of participants is once again top-class. In addition to Salzburg, Chelsea, Leipzig and Benfica are also taking part. "Many teams actively ask us, so we always have to disappoint some of them," says academy boss Manfred Pamminger, proud of the event.