Solar boom puts a strain on German power grids

The expansion of solar installations has clearly picked up speed. According to figures from the Federal Network Agency, the number of new installations doubled last year compared to the previous year to almost 14 gigawatts. According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the total output of installed solar systems amounted to more than 90 gigawatts at the end of June. This means that the German government's target of 88 gigawatts of installed capacity by 2024 has already been reached. By 2030, the installed capacity should then be 215 gigawatts.