New method should enable even smaller chips

A new technique allows microchips to be packed even more densely with circuits. The researchers at the Swiss Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) in Villigen (Canton Aargau), who developed this technology, want to use it to further advance the miniaturization of computer chips. Miniaturization is making computers ever smaller and more powerful at the same time, the PSI announced on Tuesday. This is what makes developments such as artificial intelligence and 5G possible in the first place.