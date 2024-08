Neighbor kills man for snoring too loudly

In a panic, Casey grabbed an army knife and stabbed him. Wallace was found covered in blood and died in hospital. Casey's defense attorney argued that his client acted out of fear and self-defense. "He was constantly threatened because of his snoring and didn't know how else to defend himself," the lawyer explained. Nevertheless, the public prosecutor's office brought charges of intentional homicide. Casey struck a deal and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. The sentence: two years in prison and three years probation.