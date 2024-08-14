Russia wants to bring Kursk refugees to Ukraine

"In the coming days, we will put together the first transports to bring people to the emergency shelters in the Zaporizhzhya region," said Smirnov. Russia annexed the Zaporizhzhya region, which belongs to Ukraine, in autumn 2022 and had already appointed the Ukrainian Balitsky as a governor loyal to Moscow. Although Moscow does not control the region completely, it had occupied access to the Sea of Azov in particular, where there are still sanatoriums to this day. The refugees are now to be accommodated there.