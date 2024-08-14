Styrian treasures
The scythe factory is guarding a “left-handed” rarity
Part 5 of the "Krone" series on Styrian regional museums: the Deutschfeistritz scythe factory is home to one of the earliest mowers produced specifically for left-handers.
Until the 1970s, there were virtually no left-handers in Styria. "Even at school, children were encouraged to only use their good, i.e. right, hand," says Hannes Köck from the Museum Sensenwerk in Deutschfeistritz. Being left-handed was considered a flaw that had to be ironed out by any means necessary - even in the world of work. This makes the scythe that was produced in Deutschfeistritz in the 1960s all the more special: A left-handed scythe - currently on display in the show "Who are you: Styria?" at the Folklore Museum Graz.
A rarity in the large range
"This item was only produced in very small quantities - and only for a single trading company in the Swiss canton of Zurich," says Köck. The word "Superieur" in the lettering reveals just how rare such a product was at the time. So although it is a historical object, it is actually also a niche product for the scythe factory in Deutschfeistritz, which was in operation from 1849 to 1984 and produced up to 60,000 scythes a year in the golden age.
The work steps (there are exactly 33) that were necessary for this and what this work looked like - this has been explained in the Museum Sensenwerk for many years: "After it was shut down in the 1980s, the factory was in danger of falling into disrepair. It is thanks to many volunteers that it has been preserved as a living museum with its five water wheels," says Köck. It is also thanks to these volunteers that the museum did not fall victim to a flood this year: "The mud was everywhere. But we didn't let it get us down," says Köck.
The left-handers also refused to be defeated. After centuries of forced adaptation, which often caused psychological problems, today they are allowed to be who they are. And they can buy tools for left-handers in any store.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.