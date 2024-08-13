Swiftie “disaster” turned into “triumph” for Vienna

Hundreds of thousands of social media postings of peaceful crowds celebrating in the city center, smiling police officers with friendship bracelets, singing afternoons in churches, thousands of Swifties taking advantage of free admission to museums and swimming pools and much more are still going viral, with touching messages of thanks such as "Vienna, I have never loved you more", "We have created magic out of something negative", "Vienna, I love you so much", "A love story is happening in Vienna right now" and thousands of other compliments.