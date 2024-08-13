Accident with Alko driver: car plunges 400 meters!

Extensive operation

The woman's car plunged about 400 meters down a steep embankment and came to a standstill in a wooded area. The injured 43-year-old was able to free herself from the wreckage. She was first treated by the fire department and then brought up the slope with a basket stretcher, reports head of operations Gernot Mandl, commander of the Semriach fire department. The Christophorus 17 rescue helicopter then flew the woman to the accident hospital in Graz. The mountain rescue team, which was also alerted, was no longer needed.