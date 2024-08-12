“The water is up to our necks”

Last but not least, the young Pinks are also concerned with the issue of intergenerational fairness. "The tax burden was simply much lower for my parents' generation. Although the tax burden has also increased for them in their working lives, they had much more room to put money aside at the beginning," explained Lackner. With the tax rate of the parents' generation, an average full-time employee today would earn almost 5,000 euros more net per year. The bottom line is that the tax burden for working people urgently needs to be reduced so that performance pays off again.