Person of the heart: The “Krone” is looking for favorite clubs

Meaningful leisure activities

The two supervisors Tina Bicker (24) and Sophie Kammerer (19) from the volunteer fire department in Erlauf in the district of Melk, for example, belong in front of the curtain. The young women have been looking after the "children's fire department", which was founded almost a year ago and already has 18 children aged between 8 and 10, with great enthusiasm and dedication. They show the little ones how important a fire department is. Special fire safety education is taught in a playful way. Of course, the children are also shown equipment and emergency vehicles.