Sangaré's game "wild"

With his performances so far, Sangaré is shaping up to be the transfer king. "The start was good, I'm happy", the "eighth man" expected nothing less of himself: "I know my qualities, when I'm fit I can achieve anything." The changeover from small Hartberg to Europe's stages, the cauldrons in Krakow and Trabzon, doesn't seem to be a problem: "I don't show any nerves. When I'm on the pitch, I forget everything around me." So far, he has been dominant, winning balls and initiating attacks - with an enormous radius of action between the penalty areas. Klauß describes his game as "wild" - in a positive sense.