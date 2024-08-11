Summer(er)freshness of the good, new kind

It gets cooler and cooler the further we get away from the city. Until your soul, heart and body can breathe a sigh of relief here in the idyllic Thayatal valley near Drosendorf Castle in the heart of the Waldviertel. State Secretary for Tourism Susanne Kraus-Winkler probably had such idylls in mind when she invited people to the ecotourism conference in a jewel of a building further south and, together with the head of Österreich Werbung, Astrid Steharnig-Staudinger, pointed the way in the red-white-red tourism direction.