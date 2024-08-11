Sustainable tourism
Summer(er)freshness of the good, new kind
Gentle, refreshing and sustainable from the heart - this is exactly how the tourist sun is increasingly rising in our vast country! But of course it has to be sustainable ...
It gets cooler and cooler the further we get away from the city. Until your soul, heart and body can breathe a sigh of relief here in the idyllic Thayatal valley near Drosendorf Castle in the heart of the Waldviertel. State Secretary for Tourism Susanne Kraus-Winkler probably had such idylls in mind when she invited people to the ecotourism conference in a jewel of a building further south and, together with the head of Österreich Werbung, Astrid Steharnig-Staudinger, pointed the way in the red-white-red tourism direction.
"Sustainability is a reason for more and more of our guests to book their vacation destination. Now more than ever, we have to deal with the aspects of climate change very consistently," the two experts implored the 300 or so participants at the summit in Grafenegg. The magic word is: Sustainable Tourism in Austria. This gentle path has long been a tradition for the lord of the castle Markus Hoyos zu Drosendorf and Rosenburg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
