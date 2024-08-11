Currently only two federal asylum homes left in Upper Austria

Each occupied by 80 people

There are currently only two open and occupied facilities in Upper Austria. "Bad Kreuzen and St. Georgen/Thalham are each home to around 80 people," says Fussenegger. The remaining locations have been shut down and serve as so-called "reserve capacities". These include Frankenburg, Steyregg, Mondsee, Salzkammergut, Hörsching, Braunau and Traun. Only the two accommodations in Linz - the IBIS hotel and the ÖBB apprentices' home - were returned.